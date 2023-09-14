‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo, 51, Reveals Why She Joined Onlyfans: ‘Everybody’s in Their Underwear’

Image Credit: John Photography/Shutterstock

Sopranos alum Drea de Matteo is now an OnlyFans star! And in a candid new interview, the 51-year-old beauty opened up about just why she took the big leap. She says she was forced to take a different direction after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine limited her prospects in Hollywood. “I didn’t know this was going to have to be a change of life, you know, all of a sudden that during a time I’m supposed to be relaxing a little bit, that I would have to switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I’m, you know, a savage,” she told Fox News Digital in an interview published Sept. 14.

“I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago,” she continued. “So, I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again.” Besides that, the actress seems to have a “why not?” attitude about the subscription-based site.

“I figured, ‘OK, so everybody’s in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram and I don’t do that, but I can do that and get paid for it.’ … I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner,” she told the outlet. And when it comes to the rampant criticism of stars joining the platform, she says she brushes it off.

“I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans,” she said elsewhere in the interview. “But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy’s a warrior, not accepting defeat.” Drea has two children, whom she mentioned she’s providing for — 15 year old daughter Alabama Gypsyrose, and 12 year old son Waylon Albert “Blackjack,” both of whom she shares with ex Shooter Jennings.