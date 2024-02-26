Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Celebrates Their Daughter Bennett’s 1st Birthday with Sweet Tribute: ‘Wish Us Luck’

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce‘s daughter Bennett Kelce is on the move! Kylie, 31, celebrated her youngest child’s first birthday by sharing an adorable Instagram tribute that included a cute photo of Bennett, as well as a message about the major milestone she’s reached. “Bennie turned 1 on Friday. 🥹💕,” Kylie wrote in her Feb. 25 post. “She is a content, curious, climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing. Wish us luck… she’s getting faster everyday.”

In the photo, Bennett wore a red sweatshirt and a white diaper as she sat on a huge brown chair. The 1-year-old gave a cute smirk to the camera. Kylie tagged Jason, 36, in the post and shared it to her 1.6 million followers.

Kylie and Jason welcomed their third daughter in February 2023. The couple, who met on a dating app and got married in 2018, are also parents to Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2. In an interview with PEOPLE last year, Kylie spoke about how the Philadelphia Eagles player loves being a “girl dad” now that he has three daughters. “It’s been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls,” Kylie said. “And now, he is just absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold.”

In a more recent interview with Glamour, Kylie, who played field hockey in college, revealed that she actually hopes her kids follow in her and Jason’s footsteps in sports.

“I do hope they become athletes, probably selfishly, but also because there are so many things involved in sport that translate into real life,” she shared, adding that she’d also be fine if her daughters’ careers went in a different direction. “My husband and I are both advocates for the arts and would enjoy it if they get involved in that as well,” Kylie said. “He was a competition jazz band member, so he was a well-rounded guy. Not a lot of people know that, but he played the baritone saxophone, so if they want to get into music, art, we will fully encourage that as well. We’ll try everything just to see what sticks.”

Kylie has always been so supportive of Jason’s football career. Recently, she’s bonded with her brother-in-law Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend Taylor Swift, as they both have attended games to support the NFL brothers.