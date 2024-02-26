Josh Hartnett & Wife Tamsin Egerton Privately Welcome Fourth Child

Josh Hartnett, 45, and his wife, Tamsin Egerton, 35, have a growing family! During a recent red carpet appearance at the SAG Awards on February 24, the Oppenheimer actor let it slip that he and his love have expanded their family once more. After he was asked about the “Josh Hartnett Renaissance” trending on social media, the 45-year-old noted that he is busy raising his kids. “I have four kids; I live in the countryside,” he told Gold Derby over the weekend.

The Hollywood heartthrob also made sure to express his gratitude to his fans. “I’m busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you. That’s really kind,” Josh added in the same interview. He also reassured his fans that he is still working on putting out new projects following the success of Oppenheimer. “I’m working! I hope you guys see what I’m doing,” he said.

While on the red carpet at the award show, Josh looked extra dapper in a navy blue suit. He paired the ensemble with black leather dress shoes, a white button-up shirt, and a beaded lapel pin. Although Josh was honored that evening alongside the film’s cast, his wife, Tamsin was not in attendance on the red carpet. The 35-year-old has been married to her husband since 2021 and they share three other children. Josh and his wife are known to keep their personal lives private and have not revealed the names of their kiddos.

Tamsin’s husband attended the SAG Awards seemingly solo and took home an award alongside the Oppenheimer cast. The group won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture and posed together for photos that evening. Josh was photographed holding his trophy alongside Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and more. The Christopher Nolan-directed film was a major success in the summer of 2023 and competed against Barbie at the box office.

Although Josh is private about his personal life, he previously opened up about being a father during a 2021 interview with Mr. Porter. “The thing I am most proud of is that I’m a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life and I’m still able to do good work and, as I’ve got older, the characters have become more interesting,” he said to the outlet ahead of the birth of his fourth child. Josh later joked that raising kids is “a lot of work” and that he and Tamsin both want to “reach for a bottle of wine and go to sleep” at the end of a long day.