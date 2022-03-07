Josh Hartnett & Tamsin Egerton Reveal They Were Secretly Married 4 Months Ago

Surprise — and congratulations! Josh Hartnett and his longtime partner, Tamsin Egerton, confirmed the reports that they tied the knot in a secret ceremony in November!

If you woke up today thinking that Josh Hartnett wasn’t married, then you’d be wrong. In fact, it appears that the Pearl Harbor actor and his longtime partner, actress Tamsin Egerton, have been living a secret life – as husband and wife! Amid reports that Josh, 43, and Tamsin, 33, had tied the knot when no one was looking, a rep for Josh confirmed to Entertainment Tonight Canada that the pair had married on Nov. 5 in a secret ceremony. That means for the past four months, these two have been in marital bliss – and nobody knew it!

The couple was married at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, U.K., according to The Sun’s initial report. The ceremony reportedly took place in the intimate Soho Room, which seats just 12 people. “They’re as smitten as ever and wanted to make it official in a low-key affair. It was a classy ceremony with only a handful of close family and friends,” the paper claims one of its sources said. “They’re really happy living a low-key life away from showbiz parties and red-carpets, so they are happy to fly under the radar.”

While this marriage ceremony comes out of nowhere, this romance does not. The two have been together for a decade now. The secretive couple also revealed at the start of 2021 that Tamsin gave birth to their third child in 2019. “The thing I am most proud of is that I’m a father of three, and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve been trying to keep them occupied as best we can, but it’s a lot of work, and it takes both of us all day, and by the end of it, all we want to do is reach for a bottle of wine and go to sleep.”