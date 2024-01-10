 SAG Nominations 2024: Full List Of Screen Actors Guild Nominees – Hollywood Life

SAG Nominations 2024: Jennifer Aniston, Kieran Culkin & More

Just days after the Golden Globes, the 2024 SAG nominations were announced. Did your faves score nods? Check out the full list of nominees.

January 10, 2024
Jennifer Aniston
Image Credit: Apple TV+

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani united to announce the 30th Annual SAG Awards nominations live on January 10. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will celebrate the best performances across TV and film over the past year, and SAG-AFTRA members will be the ones deciding the winners. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix on February 24. Barbra Streisand will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

The SAG nominations were unveiled just 2 months after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended. The actors’ union went on strike in July 2023 over a labor dispute with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). For months, actors picketed outside studios and fought for a new and fair deal with the studios. Actors and Hollywood writers, who were also on strike, came together in solidarity to pave a new path forward.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher led the way during the strike and helped negotiate an unprecedented deal. As soon as the strike was over, Hollywood went back to work. Now it’s time to celebrate SAG-AFTRA members and their achievements. Scroll down to see the full nominations list.

Succession
The ‘Succession’ cast scored a number of nods. (HBO)

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In A Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In A Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

The Bear
Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in ‘The Bear.’ (FX)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie.’ (Warner Bros.)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

