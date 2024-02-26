Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Grueling Workout in New Video: ‘Just Gotta Do It’

Jennifer Aniston has never been more relatable than in her latest Monday workout video. The Friends alum, 55, took to Instagram on February 25 to document her workout and give her fans — as well as herself — some much-needed motivation to begin the week. In Jennifer’s video, the actress did several grueling exercises in her home gym, including mountain climbers and pilates, before she laid face-first on the ground from exhaustion. “Oh god…you know those days when you just don’t wanna do it? You just got to do it,” Jennifer said, as the person filming her laughed out loud.

“If you’re having one of THOSE Mondays, I FEEL YOU 🫵🏼 Just gotta do it!! ❤️💪🏼💋,” Jennifer wrote in the caption of her post. Her video played to Beyoncé‘s song “Move” featuring Grace Jones. Jennifer tagged Pvolve to promote her partnership with the fitness program.

Jennifer has made fitness an important part of her life for many years. In September, the Emmy Award winner told CR Fashion Book that she has four rules to stay healthy: “I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can.” Jennifer explained in the interview that getting sleep “is challenging for me, but it’s so important I feel it when I don’t get enough rest.”

The star of The Morning Show also shared how she prioritizes her mental health. “I try to be really mindful about what I let into my headspace,” she said in the interview. “That likely means less binge-watching cable news. Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it’s imperative that we turn off the noise.”

As for her partnership with Pvolve, Jennifer previously told POPSUGAR that she teamed with the fitness program because of advice she got from a friend after she hurt her back while filming a movie. “I felt so energized and also dripping in sweat, but I didn’t feel like I broke my body,” she said of doing her first Pvolve workout. “I wasn’t exhausted or incredibly fatigued to the point where I’d be like, ‘Oh god, I just don’t want to do that again.’ I got excited.”

Jennifer has shown off the results of her fitness journey during several recent red carpet appearances. She displayed her thin and fit figure in a silver sequin gown at the 2024 SAG Awards in February and in a strapless black gown at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in January.