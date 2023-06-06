Jennifer Aniston Sweats It Out In Halter Crop Top In New Workout Ad: Watch

Jennifer Aniston announced her partnership with Pvolve and worked up a sweat doing one of her 'favorite workouts' from the fitness brand.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 6, 2023 1:12PM EDT
Image Credit: Vital Proteins/ MEGA

Jennifer Aniston is staying in shape by working with the exercise program Pvolve, and so far she’s loving the experience. The Friends alum, 54, announced her partnership with Pvolve on June 6 with a video of her trying a number of tough workouts offered by the fitness brand. Jennifer wore a halter crop top and workout pants as she exercised her body in the video. “I’m officially part of the @pvolve fam,” she captioned her video. “SO proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers. This is one of my favorite workouts… and I’m so grateful for the team and excited for what’s to come.”

Jennifer spoke to POPSUGAR about her partnership with Pvolve, and revealed that she decided to try the program thanks to advice from a friend after she hurt her back while filming a movie. “She just said, ‘I really think you should try Pvolve, because wherever your body is at, you can still work out,’ ” Jennifer explained. “You don’t have to sit it out for weeks on end, which I would any time I’d have an injury, which was quite often. I would have to not work out and it would drive me bananas because I need [exercise].”

The star of The Morning Show said she “felt so energized” from her first workout with Pvovlve, but “didn’t feel like I broke my body.” “I wasn’t exhausted or incredibly fatigued to the point where I’d be like, ‘Oh god, I just don’t want to do that again.’ I got excited,” she explained. Jennifer also said she’s learned from Pvolve that “less is more effective” when it comes to intense exercising.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Vital Proteins/ MEGA)

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jennifer revealed that she started offering business strategy to Pvolve founder Rachel Katzman, because she loves the program so much. “I just want more people to know about it because I think it’s so good,” she explained. “Especially as we get into our lovely older periods, we have to keep it exciting. And we have to be kinder to our bodies.”

The Murder Mystery 2 star continued, “Our minds used to think, we have to hurt; no pain, no gain. It has to be an hour of a workout. You have to work out three times a day. With this, you can start gentle. My girlfriend transformed her entire body, and it just had such a beautiful snowball effect in so many positive areas of her life.”

Jennifer isn’t one to shy away from discussing the realities of aging. In fact, the day before she unveiled her Pvolve partnership, she proudly showed off her grey hair roots while promoting her new LolaVie hair treatment. The clip of Jennifer went viral, with so many of her fans commending the famous star for embracing her natural hair.

