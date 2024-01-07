Jennifer Aniston Slays in Strapless Black Gown & Shows Off New Haircut at the Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston was a sight to see on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The Friends alum, 54, wore a strapless black gown as she arrived at the star-studded event at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 7. Jennifer also rocked a new shorter haircut that she proudly debuted on the carpet in front of the cameras. She accessorized her look with a pair of silver earrings.

Jennifer attended the Golden Globes to support her hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which is nominated for Best Television Series — Drama. While Billy Crudup was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Jennifer and Reese Witherspoon did not get nominated for their performances in the show this year, but they both still attended the January 7 ceremony.

The 2024 Golden Globes mark Jennifer’s first red carpet appearance since the death of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry. Matthew passed away of “acute effects of ketamine” at the age of 54 in October. After the actor’s shocking death, Jennifer mourned Matthew in a heartbreaking tribute that she shared on Instagram on November 15.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep,” Jennifer wrote. “Having to say ‘goodbye’ to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”

“We were always the six of us,” Jennifer continued, referencing the core Friends cast. “This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh,’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy, did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

On October 30, Jennifer, David Schwimmer, Matt Leblanc, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox provided a statement to PEOPLE in response to the news of Perry’s death. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” the actors said in their statement. “We were more than just castmates. We are a family.”