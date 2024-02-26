Claudia Jordan Talks ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ & Possibly Returning to ‘RHOA’ (Exclusive)

Claudia Jordan is no stranger to reality television, but as she told Hollywood Life in an exclusive interview, her experience on Deal or No Deal Island was unlike anything she’s done before. And that’s coming from a former Deal or No Deal model!

“I already knew the game front to back, so there was no studying the game of Deal or No Deal,” Claudia said about her preparation for the new reality show hosted by Joe Manganiello premiering Feb. 26 on NBC. “It was really the physical things I had to think about. I started trying to work out a little bit more,” she added.

Claudia, who was a briefcase model on the first four seasons of Deal or No Deal, revealed that she was apprehensive about revealing her history with the show when she started filming the spinoff series.

“I was thinking maybe some of these people might not know. Because I would think they would think I’d have an advantage,” she said. “But then I was also torn, like, if they think I can help them, maybe that will help as well. So I kind of went back and forth with it. You’ll see when you watch the show. But I always am gonna feel like I have a target, just because, ya know.”

While the original Deal or No Deal hosted by Howie Mandel took place in a plush studio, Deal or No Deal Island sees 13 competitors living on the banker’s private island, where they face off in challenges and play ‘Deal or No Deal’ each episode to stay in the game and have a chance at winning the grand prize.

“There was no escaping,” Claudia said about what made Deal or No Deal Island harder than the original show. “I’m in a tent with people I don’t rock with. I gotta see your face in the morning when I don’t trust you. I have to try to close my eyes and go to bed in a tent. All your luxuries of your life are taken away from you, and you get broken down to just focusing on this game. It can make you make great decisions, and you can flourish, or it can make you make some mistakes, because mentally you’re just exhausted.”

Claudia’s appearance on Deal or No Deal Island comes ten years after her memorable one-season stint on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Amidst the major cast shakeup going on for the show’s 16th season, Claudia revealed if she’d be interested in returning to the Bravo franchise.

“At first I was like hell no — but now yeah,” she revealed. “Now I know the game. I was very trusting, and now I know the game.”

Claudia also confirmed she’s still in touch with several of her former RHOA co-stars. “I talk to Cynthia [Bailey] all the time. I talk to Kenya [Moore] sometimes. Kandi [Burruss] and I just exchanged some text messages a little while ago. Demetria [McKinney]. That’s pretty much it for that,” she said.

But even if a return to RHOA isn’t in the cards, Claudia said she’s game for appearing on another hit reality show: The Traitors. “My agent just submitted me to that show,” she shared. “I’m seeing it’s very popular.”

Deal or No Deal Island premieres Monday, February 26 at 9:30 pm ET on Bravo.