‘Deal Or No Deal Island’: Everything We Know About the New Reality Show

Image Credit: NBC

Deal or No Deal is coming back with a tropical twist! Deal or No Deal Island is a spinoff series with a new setting and a different set of rules from the original NBC game show. The contestants, including two celebrities, will be on the banker’s private island, where the iconic briefcases worth $200 million are scattered. The players will face off in challenges and play ‘Deal or No Deal’ each episode to stay in the game. At the end of the season, the last contestant standing will face the banker to potentially win the huge grand prize.

Here is everything you need to know about Deal or No Deal Island.

When Does ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Premiere?

Deal or No Deal Island premieres Monday, February 26 at 9:30 pm ET on NBC. The show will move into its regular timeslot on March 4 at 10 pm. All episodes will be available the next day on Peacock.

Who Is Hosting ‘Deal or No Deal Island’?

While Howie Mandel hosted the original Deal or No Deal, he’s not the face of the new series. Joe Manganiello will host Deal or No Deal Island. Howie, however, is one of the executive producers on the show.

Joe’s role as host was announced in September 2023. As an actor, he’s best known for the films Magic Mike, Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, and Justice League, and the shows True Blood and How I Met Your Mother.

Who Is the Banker on ‘Deal or No Deal Island’?

The banker’s identity will remain a mystery on Deal or No Deal Island. The “devious” banker will be “raising the stakes with tests of strategy and greed” for the contestants on the show, according to NBC.

Models Ben Crofchick and Kamari Love will serve as the banker’s assistants. They’re “hired to keep a watchful eye on the valuable briefcases hidden throughout the island and assisting with the cases in each pivotal game of ‘Deal or No Deal.’ ”

Who Is Competing in ‘Deal or No Deal Island’?

The Deal or No Deal Island cast includes 13 competitors. There are two celebrities on the show: five-time Survivor player “Boston” Rob Mariano, and former Deal or No Deal model and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan. The full Deal or No Deal Island cast is listed below.

Dawson Addis , 25

, 25 Aron Barbell , 26

, 26 Jordan Fowler , 29

, 29 Nick Grasso , 29

, 29 Miranda Harrison , 30

, 30 Claudia Jordan, 50

Alyssa Klinzing , 26

, 26 “Boston” Rob Mariano, 47

Kim Mattina , 63

, 63 Amy McCoy , 42

, 42 Dr. Stephanie Mitchell , 41

, 41 Jamil Sipes , 47

, 47 Brantzen Wong, 31

How Does ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Work?

The rules for Deal or No Deal Island are different than the original series. NBC revealed the concept of the new show in a press release.

In ‘Deal or No Deal Island,’ the iconic briefcases are hidden around the island and worth over $200 million in prize money split between them. In each episode, players compete in daring challenges to secure the briefcases that will be used in that night’s game of ‘Deal or No Deal.’ The player who snags the highest-value case gains immunity and gets to choose a fellow player to enter ‘The Temple.’ ”

“The chosen competitor must then play a high-stakes game of ‘Deal or No Deal.’ If the player makes a bad deal and accepts an offer that is a lesser value than what is in their chosen case, they are immediately eliminated. If the player makes a good deal and accepts an offer that is a higher value than what is in their case, the power is in their hands and they get to select who to eliminate. “

“The winnings from each game of ‘Deal or No Deal’ will be added to a group pot that will grow to an exponential value throughout the season. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in ‘Deal or No Deal’ history.”