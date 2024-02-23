Madonna Brings Out Pamela Anderson as Surprise Judge at ‘Celebration’ Tour: Watch

View gallery Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation/Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for Victoria Beckham

Madonna, 65, had a very special guest judge join her on stage at her recent Celebration Tour show in Vancouver! During the “Vogue” performance and “Vogue” battles, M surprised her fans with Pamela Anderson, 56, as the guest judge. Moments before the competition began, the Baywatch alum greeted Madonna with a sweet hug and waved to the crowd. Pamela then took her seat on stage and held up a scoreboard with the number 10 on it.

The 56-year-old rocked a makeup-free look during the concert and looked chic in a mini skirt and black turtleneck sweater. Pamela also opted for a casual, yet stunning, hairstyle with her platinum blonde tresses tied back into a low ponytail. Meanwhile, the “Material Girl” hitmaker stunned in a black and silver corset dress. Madonna’s ensemble also featured sequins and a bedazzled bra top. For her accessories, Madge rocked bedazzled gloves along with matching bedazzled high-heel pumps.

Pamela Anderson serving as the guest “Vogue” judge for Madonna at The Celebration Tour in Vancouver, Canada, February 21, 2024.

Video credit: “geordonnicol” on Instagram#Madonna #PamelaAnderson #CelebrationTour #vogue pic.twitter.com/I2oHxvmrQr — Madonna Nation ❌ (@MadonnaNationX) February 22, 2024

Not only did Madonna perform while Pamela was on stage, but she later took to her Instagram Story to share a backstage snapshot with the actress. The two blonde bombshells posed side-by-side and sweetly embraced for the camera. In this photo, the 65-year-old swapped her corset dress for a unique blue lace corset complete with a black mini skirt. “@pamelaanderson,” Madonna penned in the caption, along with a red heart emoji. Later, she shared a separate photo from the on-stage moment and gushed over Pamela. “Best legs in town,” she wrote.

Soon after photos and videos of the exciting moment landed on social media, many fans took to the comments to react. “Two sexiest icons of all time,” one admirer tweeted, while another added, “LOVE Pammy!” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but note how iconic the moment was. “OMG! This is so awesome. Two of the biggest blonde bombshells on one stage. It doesn’t get any better,” they wrote via X. Of course, this isn’t the first A-lister to attend the Celebration Tour, as actress Demi Moore, Bravo executive Andy Cohen, and Anderson Cooper, were in attendance in December 2023.

Last month, the legendary pop performer danced the night away during her New York City show. She later took to Instagram on January 31 to gush over the moment. “There is nothing In the world like playing NYC! Thank you for joining me @tokischa.popola on the last night ….. Its always FUN Spending time with you. And thank you for my new grill! MOTHER! i Love it!!” Madonna captioned the post. Up next, M is set to perform five nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in early March. The highly-anticipated tour is set to come to a close in Miami in early April.