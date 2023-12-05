Pamela Anderson Goes Makeup-Free at the Fashion Awards: Her Fresh-Faced Red Carpet Photos

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson is the moment. The Baywatch alum, 56, appeared at her second red carpet event this year going makeup-free, confidently smiling for the cameras without any glam at the 2023 Fashion Awards on December 4.

Pamela posed on the carpet wearing an all-white ensemble, featuring a cream blazer over a white blouse and matching pants. She tied her blonde hair back into a simple messy bun and accessorized with a pair of diamond stud earrings.

This past summer, the model made a statement by ditching the makeup while attending Paris Fashion Week in August. At the time, Pamela spoke with Vogue France while getting ready for the Vivienne Westwood fashion show. In her interview, the actress explained why she decided to go fresh-faced rather than opting for the typical glam that celebrities wear on the red carpet.

“I don’t know, something just kind of came over me, and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes, and I thought, ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes. I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room,’” the Canada native noted. “I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a release.”

Pamela also pointed out that she doesn’t “need a stylist,” nor does she have one. She added to the publication, “I don’t have a glam team. I’m just kind of doing this, freestyle. … I feel as a woman and a woman of my age, and a woman in the public eye, it’s also your job to be a model of everything. Just all sorts of choices. So, I am just being me, kind of who I am, in all these great clothes running around Paris.”

Apart from embracing her natural beauty, the Love, Pamela author revealed the additional reason why she has been going makeup-free. During a subsequent interview with Elle in August, she explained that the death of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, affected her. Alexis died of breast cancer.

“And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” Pamela said. She then went on to explain that the au naturel look has been “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”

“Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and [doing] the opposite what everyone’s doing,” she pointed out. “I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really … what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”