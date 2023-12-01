Katherine Heigl Shared Her Go-to Cleanser That Helps Clear Breakouts & It’s on Sale

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a new cleanser that works well with oily and acne-prone skin, you came to the right place. Celebs are just like us —Katherine Heigl opened up about her struggles with hormonal acne on her blog and shared the cleanser that has helped her immensely, which is the Eminence Clear Skin Probiotic Cleanser. With cucumber and tea tree oil, the cleanser is able to treat breakouts the right way. There’s also sweet almond milk and yogurt infused in the formula to reduce signs of breakouts without stripping your skin of the moisture it needs. It’s also on sale for 14% off, so now is a perfect time to purchase.

“I start using this about five days before my period to ward off any major hormonal breakouts. I’ll also use it every other day in the shower if my skin is looking a bit congested and clogged,” Katherine explained. “With wet hands, I rub it onto my dry face and leave it on for the length of my shower. It smells so delicious and has this wonderful tingly cooling effect. Plus it actually works!” And it’s made without parabens, sulfates, synthetic dyes and more — which many competing products have.

As for reviews, several people have seen a difference in their skin after using. “I love, love, love this product. It really does what it says it will do and it really agrees with my skin. This is the first face wash I have purchased because of my overly sensitive skin and this choice was perfect,” one customer shared. “It really cleanses gently and clarifies as well as work on any acne that is on my skin or below the surface.”