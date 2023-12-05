Zendaya Says There’s ‘No Excuse’ Not to Remove Your Makeup with These Wipes

Image Credit: Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Removing all your makeup from the day while you get ready for bed is important, but many makeup wipes have damaging ingredients that will dry your skin out. Zendaya‘s favorite makeup wipes, the SheaMoisture African Black Soap Clarifying Facial Wipes, gently remove makeup without stripping your skin — it will look and feel squeaky clean and ready for the rest of your skincare routine.

“I wipe off any makeup and dirt with SheaMoisture African Black Soap facial cleansing wipes. One of my biggest tips for keeping your skin clear is to wash your makeup off before you go to bed. There are no excuses,” Zendaya shared with The Skincare Edit. After using, your skin will feel extra hydrated, since the wipes are made from natural ingredients, which contain a special oil control formula. It will balance your skin’s Ph levels to leave your skin non-oily or dry — the perfect in-between! There are also multivitamins in the wipes to nourish your skin, as well as shea butter to leave a hydrating finish without feeling greasy. Don’t worry if you have sensitive skin, it’s made for all skin types.

With over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, customers are loving these wipes! “I never travel without these. Way more effective and easier than using a liquid makeup remover. These are gentle enough to use around my eyes without irritation. I’ve even used these when I couldn’t wash my face while traveling and they remove all traces of makeup and dirt,” a reviewer shared. “They make my face feel soft and fresh and prevent me from getting acne while traveling without all of my normal skin products. The scent is light and pleasant – and doesn’t activate my bad allergies.”