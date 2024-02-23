Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Twins Emme & Max’s 16th Birthday With Japan Trip

Jennifer Lopez‘s twins with ex Marc Anthony are 16, and the “Can’t Get Enough” singer, 54, celebrated the milestone by treating them to a fun trip to Japan! In a February 23 Instagram video, Emme looked at the camera while rocking a pair of sticker-covered headphones and said, “I’ve never seen Max so excited. I’ve never seen myself so excited!” Emme was then seen cuddling a couple of adorable pink and brown pigs and giggling. The twins and their famous mom also donned kimonos to seemingly prepare a meal and later enjoyed an eye-popping virtual show.

In other snapshots, the Selena star kissed Max on the cheek and held hands with Emme. A couple of additional pics showed the teens hanging out at an anime-themed shop. A super sweet snapshot showed Max in the foreground, with Emme and J.Lo lined up behind him at a bar enjoying a meal. The pop star even made sure they had an adorable double birthday cake, joined by a bridge. Finally, Max and Emme were seen sitting across from each other at a table with silver “16” balloons in the background.

“Happy birthday to my coconuts,” Jennifer sweetly titled the video, adding her track “Hummingbird” to the background. She captioned the clip on Friday, “Birthday trip 2024,” alongside coconut and white heart emojis. The Hustlers star has 253 million followers on Instagram, and many shared their best wishes for the 16-year-old twins.

“Beautiful bonding family time love it!! Happy Birthday Coconuts!” remarked a fan, while another wrote, “Happy Sweet 16th coconuts. May all y’all wishes and dreams come true! God bless you both.” Others couldn’t believe Max’s remarkable resemblance to his father. “Max is Marc Anthony’s mini-me!” marveled a commenter, with another writing, “Max is a true copy of his father Marc Anthony! They are identical.”

Jennifer and Marc welcomed Max and Emme on February 22, 2008 and the former couple divorced in 2014. Jennifer is also a stepmom to hubby Ben Affleck‘s kids with Jennifer Garner — Seraphina, Violet, and Sam.