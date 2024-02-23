‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Spark Breakup Rumors in New Statement

Brittany Cartwright, 35, and her husband, Jax Taylor, 44, set the record straight about their marriage during a recent podcast episode. The Vanderpump Rules alum denied the recent rumors that her “life” is a “publicity stunt” and admitted to marriage being difficult. “I think that we will have to address some rumors — just a little bit. I’m not going to go too hard on this because, you know, some people do deserve to have their privacy,” Brittany said. “But I will say — marriage is hard and people go through ups and downs all the time and it’s completely normal.”

During the February 22 episode of their When Reality Hits podcast, the 35-year-old also revealed that often times, couples need “space” from each other. “Sometimes people might need their space [and] sometimes they won’t,” she went on. Jax’s wife also accused “the media” of misconstruing information about her relationship. “I just think that the media takes things and runs with it without knowing the true facts,” Brittany said.



Moments later, the blonde beauty hinted at possible changes in her marriage ahead of the premiere of the VPR spinoff, The Valley. “I just want to make one thing clear and that is that my life is not a publicity stunt for anything. We filmed The Valley months ago — months and months and months ago,” Brittany explained. “And we’re super excited for this to come out and there’s been so many changes that has happened in so every single couple’s lives — every single couple on the show. I just want to make that very clear: no publicity stunts here.”

Meanwhile, Jax remained silent throughout his wife’s speech. However, he noted that he did “agree” with her statements about the media. “Just respect people’s privacy a little bit because the media is just getting a little bit out of control,” the Bravo personality said. Fans of the couple speculated that the duo was going through a rough patch as Jax did some traveling without his wife. The two discussed his recent trips during the podcast and Brittany confirmed that she stayed home with their son, Cruz, 2.

Brittany and the 44-year-old have been married since 2019 and share only one child together. VPR fans first met Jax’s souse during Season 4 of the show, just four seasons before their series exit. Despite the recent speculation, a source told US Weekly that there is “no infidelity involved in any potential issues” between Jax and Brittany at this time. Fans of Bravo can catch the premiere of The Valley on March 19 and new episodes of VPR each Tuesday.