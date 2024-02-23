Andy Cohen Apologizes After Brandi Glanville’s Sexual Harassment Claims, Says it Was a ‘Joke’

Andy Cohen apologized to Brandi Glanville for acting “totally inappropriate” towards her, after Brandi accused him of sexual harassment. Attorneys for the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, sent a letter to NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. and Shed Media on February 22 claiming that Andy, 55, sent her an inappropriate video while he was “obviously inebriated” in 2022, according to PEOPLE. The letter said that Andy allegedly “boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime” in his video to Brandi.

In response to Brandi’s allegations, Andy released a statement on Twitter where he insisted he was merely joking in the video he allegedly sent her.

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize,” Andy wrote.

In the letter, Brandi’s attorneys slammed Andy and said it’s “inconceivable” he’s kept his job as a Bravo producer and host of Watch What Happens Live after the alleged incident with Brandi. “Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career,” the letter reportedly read. “This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people.”

However, a source who allegedly saw Andy’s video told PEOPLE the recording was clearly a joke. “No one in their right mind would think that anything Andy was saying in that video was meant to be taken seriously. It was very clear that everyone was in on the joke,” the insider said.

Brandi’s allegations against Andy come on the heels of Caroline Manzo‘s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip lawsuit. In January, Caroline, 62, reportedly sued Bravo and Peacock after she was allegedly sexually harassed by Brandi while filming RHUGT in Morocco in early 2023. Caroline’s lawsuit blamed Bravo and the showrunners for encouraging Brandi’s “sexually offensive and harassing content.” Brandi, who is not being sued by Caroline, previously denied the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum’s allegations.