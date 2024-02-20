Jennifer Aniston Hilariously Forgets the Iconic ‘Rachel’ Haircut in New Uber Eats Ad

Jennifer Aniston caught another sudden case of amnesia in her latest ad for Uber Eats. The 30-second commercial released February 20 begins with a hairdresser telling Jennifer, 55, that he didn’t know Uber Eats was now selling products from her hair care company LolaVie.

“Well you know, they say in order to remember something, you have to forget something else,” Jennifer explains, as she turns around and sees a woman rocking “The Rachel” haircut from Friends.

“Okay, now that is a very cute haircut!” Jennifer says, not recognizing the look made famous by her beloved TV sitcom character. “That’s like a little shag. I’ve never seen that before.”

“I mean, of course you have. It’s the Rachel,” the woman responds, to which a confused Jennifer replies, “Oh, is that your name?”

“No, I mean like your name,” the woman says, but Jennifer corrects her that her “name’s Jen.”

“Right, but I just mean this is your haircut,” Jennifer gets told. But the Emmy Award winner doesn’t get it. “But that’s hair on your head,” she says, to which the woman replies, “I’m not saying this is your hair.”

Fed up with the back-and-forth, Jennifer tells the woman, “Okay, you’re freaking me out a little bit. Sorry,” and she walks away.

Jennifer shared the hilarious ad on her Instagram. “We’ve come a long way baby… you can now get @lolavie from @ubereats and we are so excited 🙏🏼🥳👯‍♀️👧🏼❤️,” she wrote in her caption.

Jennifer has been poking fun at her Friends past in ads for Uber Eats. In the Super Bowl LVIII commercial, Jennifer hilariously forgot who David Schwimmer was despite having “worked together for 10 years.” Jennifer asked her former co-star, “Have we met?”, while David tried to remind her who he is. Jennifer posted the ad on her Instagram a few days before the Super Bowl and wrote, “How could I ever forget you @_schwim_? @ubereats #ad.”

Jennifer infamously played Rachel Green for ten seasons on Friends. The show also starred David, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, who tragically died at the age of 54 in October 2023. The cast released a statement mourning Matthew’s death shortly after his sudden passing. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement read. After some time passed, the five surviving Friends stars also shared individual tributes to Matthew on Instagram.