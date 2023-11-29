Jennifer Aniston Honors Matthew Perry on Giving Tuesday

Image Credit: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 28. As she commemorated the day, which has come to be known as Giving Tuesday, she asked fans to donate to the Matthew Perry Foundation, which is working to help others struggling with substance abuse. She shared a post from the organization on her Story, which had a quote from the actor about addiction.

Along with the post, Jennifer said that Matthew would’ve been thankful for anyone supporting the organization. “For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty’s family in supporting his foundation – which is working to help those suffering with addiction,” she wrote along with a white heart emoji. “He would have been grateful for the love.”

Jennifer echoed sentiments from Matthew’s stepdad Keith Morrison, who also asked his followers to donate for Giving Tuesday. “This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful.”

Shortly after Matthew’s death at 54 in October, his loved ones launched the Matthew Perry Foundation to honor his legacy by helping others struggling with substance abuse. “The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” the foundation’s mission statement says.

Jennifer had released her own statement about Matthew’s death on Instagram on November 15. “Having to say ‘goodbye’ to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives,” she wrote in part. “Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”