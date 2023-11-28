Matthew Perry’s Stepfather Keith Morrison Breaks His Silence on the Actor’s Death

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock / Ron Adar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Matthew Perry’s stepdad Keith Morrison shared his first statement since the Friends star’s death in October on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, November 27. The Dateline correspondent, 76, shared a link to the Matthew Perry Foundation, which was established shortly after the actor’s death to help others struggling with addiction. He encouraged fans to donate in Matthew’s memory.

In the first tweet since his stepson’s death, Keith said that it was quite different from his usual content, but he knows that Matthew would be thankful for all that people do to support the foundation. “This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different,” he wrote. “And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful.”

Matthew died at 54 on October 28. Keith married the actor’s mother Suzanne Perry in 1981. Suzanne had had Matthew with her ex-husband, actor John Bennett Perry in 1969. Following the actor’s death, his family released a statement, mourning his passing. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” they told People. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Days after Matthew’s death, the foundation was launched to help others struggling with substance abuse. “The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” its mission statement read.

The Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing author’s family shared a statement about how important it was to them to carry on Matthew’s legacy through the organization. “The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering from this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world,” they told People on November 27.