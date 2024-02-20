 Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Hold Hands at BAFTAs After-Party: Photos – Hollywood Life

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Hold Hands at BAFTAs After-Party Amid New Romance

After the pop sensation wowed on the red carpet at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, Dua and her boyfriend put their love on full display while at an after-party on February 18.

February 20, 2024 5:11PM EST
Image Credit: Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Dua Lipa, 28, and Callum Turner, 34, are completely smitten with each other! The “One Kiss” songstress was spotted at Annabel’s nightclub in London on February 18 and was pictured holding hands with the Masters of the Air actor. Dua enjoyed the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards after-party alongside her new leading man and looked extra stunning in a black lace gown.

The 28-year-old rocked the sexy little black dress following the EE BAFTA Film Awards and celebrated by packing on the PDA with Callum. Dua’s gown featured a sheer lace design and tiny straps. She tied the ensemble together with a floral necklace and diamond earrings. Her new red tresses were styled in classic Hollywood waves and she glammed up the look with a shimmery eyeshadow.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at the BAFTAs after-party on February 18. (Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old looked dapper in a classic black suit complete with a black tie. Callum appeared to keep his head down during their outing to seemingly avoid the camera flashes, while Dua smiled as they made their way through the crowds. The new lovebirds were even photographed riding in the same car together, and sent fans online into a frenzy. “DUA LIPA AND CALLUM TURNER WOW,” the fan account caption the post, while another admirer replied, “Good looking couple, genuinely happy for both of them.”

Earlier that evening, Dua attended the red carpet solo, as did Callum. While on the red carpet ahead of the show, the “Dance The Night” hitmaker rocked a stunning red gown which also featured a cape. For this look, she opted out of her statement necklace, but accessorized with stunning droplet earrings. Dua shared a carousel of photos from the evening via Instagram and captioned them, “BAFTA’s night.” Many of her 88 million followers took to the comments to react. “That’s our girllll [sic] stunning stunning!” one fan gushed, while another chimed in with, “Beautiful as always.”

Dua’s recent outing with Callum comes just over one month after they first sparked romance rumors. After she was spotted dancing with him at the premiere for his show on January 10, 2024, a source told Page Six that they were quite taken with one another. “It’s new, but but they’re mad about each other,” the source told the tabloid on January 11. Although the romance is still new, Dua was reportedly “at the premiere to support him,” per the same insider. Prior to Callum, the Grammy winner was linked to French filmmaker Romain Gavras.

