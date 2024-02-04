Dua Lipa Dazzles in Silver Metal Plunging V-Neck Gown at the 2024 Grammys: Photos

View gallery Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa brought all the dazzle to the 66th Annual Grammy Awards! The 28-year-old recording artist arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, looking beyond incredible.

Her dress was a silver, floor-length, V-neck gown, featuring long sleeves. Dua paired the look with a matching necklace, and she wore her brick red waves down in a simple style.

Dua was recognized for two awards this year for her hit single “Dance the Night,” which was featured at the beginning of Greta Gerwig‘s hit 2023 film, Barbie. Viewers can recall the scene when Barbie invites Ken to her dance party, which features most of the cast performing a choreographed number to Dua’s track. In fact, the “New Rules” artist even got a cameo in the film as Mermaid Barbie.

The English singer described the songwriting process during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I just felt like it kept growing and surprising me every time,” she noted, before revealing that she had written a different song at first. “So, initially, when we started … Barbie was heavily influenced by disco, and we wanted to make it a fun disco song. You know, it’s all about Barbie’s big day ever, and then she starts having an existential crisis, and then she starts thinking about death. And it’s in that moment where it’s like, ‘OK how do we create a song that encapsulates a really fun disco party but, at the same time, has these underlying shaky feelings.”

Dua then revealed that she “initially leaned into more turmoil” when writing the song, which apparently had a darker tone than the scene called for.

“So … we changed the lyrics quite a bit, and then, we started to write it a bit like a score,” she explained. “So, as we were watching the picture, then we were watching the cast do dance moves and stuff, then we were pairing lyrics to moves … trying to match the film which was unlike anything I’d done before.”

As for her Barbie cameo, Dua told Jimmy Fallon that she “loved” playing her mermaid character. She even joked that because she was wearing a fishtail, she was being “carried around everywhere” on set.

“I definitely enjoyed my diva moment, for sure,” she concluded.