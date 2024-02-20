Chicago West, 6, Channels Her Big Sister North & Paints Entire Face Yellow: Watch

Chicago West, 6, has officially recreated her sister, North West‘s face paint TikTok videos! One week after the 10-year-old showed off her Valentine’s Day face makeup, Kim Kardashian‘s youngest daughter appeared in North’s latest TikTok post with a yellow face. For the fun videos, Chicago rocked an entire face of yellow paint, white eyeshadow, and pink blush.

She tied her brunette tresses back with a black headband and appeared to be wearing one of Kim’s wigs. “Fashion icon!” the six-year-old lip-synced in the second video. In the first clip shared by the 43-year-old’s kids, Chicago looked adorable in a cream-colored Sherpa loungewear set. “W Chicago,” North captioned the video, along with three yellow heart emojis. Kim’s mini-me was featured dancing and laughing throughout the post.

The third video of Chicago’s fun look nearly identically matched North’s February 7 TikTok video. Chicago sang along to Saygrace‘s “You Don’t Own Me” and re-created North’s clip by using the same hand motions. At the start of the post, Kim and Kanye West‘s daughter touched up her eyebrows moments before North re-applied blush to Chicago’s face. “Somebody was messing with my sister,” she hilariously captioned the post.

Soon after the videos of Chicago landed on social media, many of Kardashian fans took to the comments to react. “Aww so innocent , love her,” one admirer penned, while another added, “little kim.” After several fans left a series of negative comments, one of Kim’s admirers jumped in to defend Chicago. “Y’all leave this baby alone. I’m sure this was all Norths idea,” they wrote, along with a laughing emoji. A separate fan commented on the second video and noted how much the child looked like her famous momma. “Looks just like Kim here,” they gushed.

In recent weeks, North has been sharing several makeup videos via TikTok and has sent fans into a frenzy. The preteen has rocked pink, red and pink, and yellow face makeup in the videos. For Valentine’s Day, North painted her face half red and half pink in honor of the festive day. In that same video, she sang along to the same song that Chicago used on February 19. Many fans have commented on social media re-posts of North’s looks to react over the last few weeks. “She’s doing what a lot of 10 year olds do.. playing with her mother’s makeup… not a thing wrong with this,” one fan penned in one clip. Meanwhile, another fan couldn’t help but add, “LMAO i love her.”