 Chicago West Rocks Yellow Face Paint, Channels Sister North: Video – Hollywood Life

Chicago West, 6, Channels Her Big Sister North & Paints Entire Face Yellow: Watch

One week after Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter showed off her pink and red face makeup, Chicago painted her face yellow and channeled her big sister via TikTok.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 20, 2024 3:42PM EST
Chicago West Rocks Yellow Face Paint, Channels Sister North: Video
View gallery
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West touch down in Miami after their 'make or break' vacation in the Dominican Republic. Their private jet left Punta Cana’s private airfield early Sunday morning. There have been no reports as yeton the state of their marriage although rapper Kanye did post a happy family video at the end of last week. In the short clip, West, 43, clad in a hockey jersey, sings what seems to be a snippet from Rebecca Black’s “Friday,” before hopping out of the golf cart he was riding in and dancing alongside it. Kardashian, who seems to be filming, can be heard laughing in the background. There have been no other sightings of the couple who went to extreme lengths not to be seen during the seven-day trip. They stayed in the luxurious Villa Tartaruga at the exclusive Puntacana Resort & Club. Sources say the rapper "suggested they take a family trip together" amid their marital crisis, which saw Kanye, 43, claim he'd been trying to divorce Kim, 39, for two years back in July. Kim and Kanye's marital problems became public knowledge after the rapper shared private details of their life during his presidential rally in July, including the claim that they considered aborting North. Their make or break vacation comes amid claims North would prefer to live with her dad rather than mom Kim. The couple also shares four-year-old son Saint, two-year-old daughter Chicago and one-year-old son Psalm. After Kanye’s meltdown, where he received visitors ranging from Justin Bieber to Dave Chappelle, West visited a Wyoming hospital after he and Kardashian were seen locked in an intense discussion in a parked car. 09 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kim and Kanye. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693381_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - North West is in 'big sister mode' as she holds little sister Chicago West's hand while leaving the Ritz Hotel in New York. Pictured: Chicago West, North West BACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Milan, ITA - *EXCLUSIVE* - North West, Saint West (behind the bodyguard) Chicago West, and Psalm West along with racks of Dolce & Gabbana Suit bags leave Kim's 5 Star Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Milan, Italy wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Yeezy and other designer clothing. Chicago was wearing the latest Unreleased D&G sunglasses and cowgirl boots. Pictured: North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chicago West, 6, has officially recreated her sister, North West‘s face paint TikTok videos! One week after the 10-year-old showed off her Valentine’s Day face makeup, Kim Kardashian‘s youngest daughter appeared in North’s latest TikTok post with a yellow face. For the fun videos, Chicago rocked an entire face of yellow paint, white eyeshadow, and pink blush.

She tied her brunette tresses back with a black headband and appeared to be wearing one of Kim’s wigs. “Fashion icon!” the six-year-old lip-synced in the second video. In the first clip shared by the 43-year-old’s kids, Chicago looked adorable in a cream-colored Sherpa loungewear set. “W Chicago,” North captioned the video, along with three yellow heart emojis. Kim’s mini-me was featured dancing and laughing throughout the post.

@kimandnorth

Somebody was messing with my sister@Matteo 💛💛💛💛💛💛

♬ Hot people use this – 𝐗𝐕𝐒꡴

The third video of Chicago’s fun look nearly identically matched North’s February 7 TikTok video. Chicago sang along to Saygrace‘s “You Don’t Own Me” and re-created North’s clip by using the same hand motions. At the start of the post, Kim and Kanye West‘s daughter touched up her eyebrows moments before North re-applied blush to Chicago’s face. “Somebody was messing with my sister,” she hilariously captioned the post.

Soon after the videos of Chicago landed on social media, many of Kardashian fans took to the comments to react. “Aww so innocent , love her,” one admirer penned, while another added, “little kim.” After several fans left a series of negative comments, one of Kim’s admirers jumped in to defend Chicago. “Y’all leave this baby alone. I’m sure this was all Norths idea,” they wrote, along with a laughing emoji. A separate fan commented on the second video and noted how much the child looked like her famous momma. “Looks just like Kim here,” they gushed.

In recent weeks, North has been sharing several makeup videos via TikTok and has sent fans into a frenzy. The preteen has rocked pink, red and pink, and yellow face makeup in the videos. For Valentine’s Day, North painted her face half red and half pink in honor of the festive day. In that same video, she sang along to the same song that Chicago used on February 19. Many fans have commented on social media re-posts of North’s looks to react over the last few weeks. “She’s doing what a lot of 10 year olds do.. playing with her mother’s makeup… not a thing wrong with this,” one fan penned in one clip. Meanwhile, another fan couldn’t help but add, “LMAO i love her.”

ad