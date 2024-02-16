Prince Harry Reveals If He Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen 4 Years After Moving to California

While Prince Harry has been living in the United States for four years, he’s still not sure if he’s going to go through the process of becoming a United States citizen. The Duke of Sussex, 39, admitted that he had “considered” citizenship in an interview with Good Morning America on Friday, February 16. Still, Harry showed that he was very happy to be living in the U.S.

While speaking about the Invictus Games, Harry explained that while he’s clearly put some thought forward as to whether or not he should become an American citizen, it’s not a prime concern currently. “I’m here standing next to this with these guys and the American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now,” he told GMA.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, who is American, moved to the States in 2020, and he showed that he has no regrets about moving across the pond, calling it “amazing” to be living in California. “I love every single day,” he said.

Despite loving his life in the U.S., Harry did admit that he doesn’t feel like he’s completely become Americanized just yet. “Do I feel American?” he quipped. “Um, no. I don’t know how I feel.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry spoke about his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. He said that he was “grateful” to get to be able to fly back and see his dad amid his battle with the disease. He also said that he has plans to stop in the U.K. during other travels. “I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he said.

While speaking about his dad, the Duke of Sussex explained that as soon as he learned that his dad had cancer, he went to see him. “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” he said. “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”