Kelly Osbourne Defends Ozempic Trend for Weight Loss: ‘I Think It’s Amazing’

The reality TV star opened up about the weight loss trend sweeping the nation, saying critics are just jealous.

February 15, 2024 5:05PM EST
Image Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne, 39, is an unabashed fan of Ozempic for weight loss. “I think it’s amazing,” the star said while attending Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala red carpet on January 30. “There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn’t as boring as working out?”

The mom of one added during the on-camera interview that she feels jealousy fuels disapproval of the devastatingly effective weight loss method. “People hate on it because they want to do it,” she told E! News during the event. “And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can’t afford it. Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive but it eventually won’t be because it actually works.”

MEGA/GC Images

That may be, but her mother Sharon Osbourne, 71, shared a warning about the diabetes medication during an interview in September, confirming that she’s used it for weight loss. “At first, I mean, you feel nauseous,” the wife of Ozzy Osbourne told Piers Morgan of potentially unpleasant side effects. “You don’t throw up physically but you’ve got that feeling.”

The Osbournes alum said she’d lost 42 pounds on the powerful drug, but noted it should be kept away from “younger” people. Noting that she often felt thirsty but didn’t want to eat amid constant nausea, she added, “I keep saying you’ve got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it and it’s not right.”

Kelly, who also appeared during the interview Piers, said she thought Ozempic had been good for her mother, despite the side effects she experienced. “Seeing the confidence and seeing how good my mum feels in her body I think it’s totally worth it,” she explained.

Sharon, however, knew when she’d had enough. “Be careful what you wish for,” she said during a November 2023 interview with the Daily Mail. “I couldn’t stop losing weight, and I can’t afford to lose any more. … You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous.”

