Kylie Jenner Goes Shirtless & Rocks Just a Fur Jacket & Jeans on Valentine’s Day

Kylie Jenner, 26, looked fashionable this Valentine’s Day. The reality star took to Instagram to share several new photos of herself going shirtless while rocking a light brown fur jacket and blue jeans. She had her wavy hair down and accessorized with black-framed glasses as she held a red and black bag over one shoulder.

In the set of snapshots, Kylie showed off different poses while standing in a hallway. “happy vday,” she wrote in the caption. She also shared another photo in a separate post and it showed her sitting in a car while wearing the same outfit and nude glossy lipstick. Once the photos went public, her followers were quick to respond with compliments, including one comment that called her their “favorite girl.”

Before Kylie shared her Valentine’s Day photos, she made headlines for giving her sister Kendall Jenner‘s ex Devin Booker a shoutout for wearing her Khy brand. The NBA player wore an outfit from the brand, in a video shared by the Phoenix Suns and the beauty didn’t hesitate to repost and comment. “I spy @khy @dbook,” she wrote, just days after it was reported Kendall and Devin reunited at the Super Bowl.

Kylie also recently made headlines for helping Kendall make pasta in a new video. The custom dish was called “Pasta Alla Tequila” and the sisters talked about how well they could cook, in the clip. “She’s a way better cook than me so I figured I’d invite her,” Kendall gushed, to which Kylie replied, “This is the moment that we’ve all been waiting for!”

When Kylie’s not making headlines for her looks and videos with her siblings, she’s doing so for her romances. The mother of two has been dating actor Timothee Chalamet since last year and has attended numerous events with him since going public with their love. One of their most recent outings together was at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, where they sat together and shared kisses while looking so in love throughout the night.