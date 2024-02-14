 Kylie Jenner Shouts Out Devin Booker for Wearing Her Clothing Brand – Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Gives Sister Kendall’s Ex Devin Booker a Shout-Out for Wearing Her Brand

The cosmetics billionaire shared a short video of the NBA star rocking a matching set of her Khy clothing brand as he was out and about.

February 14, 2024 11:28AM EST
Kylie Jenner gave a kind nod to Devin Booker for rocking her Khy brand on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 13. The makeup mogul, 26, shouted out Devin, 27, for his outfit as he was seen out and about in Indianapolis in a video shared by the Phoenix Suns. The post comes just days after Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner, 28, who had dated Devin for two years, reportedly reunited with him at the Super Bowl.

In the short video, the shooting guard was seen walking around in a black black puffer jacket, with sweat pants and Converse-style sneakers. He was also carrying a briefcase and what appeared to be a lock box. “I spy @khy @dbook,” Kylie wrote on her Story. She also shared another clip of him walking and simply tagged him and her clothing brand.

Kylie’s shoutout comes just days after it was reported that Kendall and Devin spent some time together in the same suite at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. The Kylie Cosmetics founder had shared a few photos from her time at the big game, and she included one where Devin could be seen in the background, enjoying some snacks. It was reported that Kendall and Devin both watched the game from the same suite, per Us Weekly

Kendall and Devin are seen out in Italy in May 2022. (NINO/GC Images)

Kendall and Devin had first started dating in 2020, and they were together until May 2022, when they split up for the first time. Shortly after the split, the pair reconciled, but they broke up yet again in October 2022. Shortly after their breakup was revealed, an insider told Hollywood Life parts of why they split and that the reality star was open to staying friends. “Factors such as Devin wanting to put his career before relationship priorities while Kendall is looking for something more serious than what Devin can offer at this point,” the source said. “Kendall has no issue maintaining a friendship with Devin.”

