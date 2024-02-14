Kylie Jenner Gives Sister Kendall’s Ex Devin Booker a Shout-Out for Wearing Her Brand

Kylie Jenner gave a kind nod to Devin Booker for rocking her Khy brand on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 13. The makeup mogul, 26, shouted out Devin, 27, for his outfit as he was seen out and about in Indianapolis in a video shared by the Phoenix Suns. The post comes just days after Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner, 28, who had dated Devin for two years, reportedly reunited with him at the Super Bowl.

In the short video, the shooting guard was seen walking around in a black black puffer jacket, with sweat pants and Converse-style sneakers. He was also carrying a briefcase and what appeared to be a lock box. “I spy @khy @dbook,” Kylie wrote on her Story. She also shared another clip of him walking and simply tagged him and her clothing brand.

Mas gente! Kylie Jenner via Instagram stories, a sequência do compartilhamento é do jogador e ex- namorado da Kendall, Devin Booker. Nas fotos ele está usando uma peça de roupa da @KhyBrand enquanto está a caminho de uma partida. 👀 pic.twitter.com/27l9CzcKWq — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) February 14, 2024

Kylie’s shoutout comes just days after it was reported that Kendall and Devin spent some time together in the same suite at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. The Kylie Cosmetics founder had shared a few photos from her time at the big game, and she included one where Devin could be seen in the background, enjoying some snacks. It was reported that Kendall and Devin both watched the game from the same suite, per Us Weekly.

Kendall and Devin had first started dating in 2020, and they were together until May 2022, when they split up for the first time. Shortly after the split, the pair reconciled, but they broke up yet again in October 2022. Shortly after their breakup was revealed, an insider told Hollywood Life parts of why they split and that the reality star was open to staying friends. “Factors such as Devin wanting to put his career before relationship priorities while Kendall is looking for something more serious than what Devin can offer at this point,” the source said. “Kendall has no issue maintaining a friendship with Devin.”