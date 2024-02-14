Hilary Swank Shares Rare Look at Twins & Reveals Their Sweet Names on Valentine’s Day 10 Months After Giving Birth

Hilary Swank decided it was finally time to unveil the names of her twins on Valentine’s Day, 10 months after welcoming them with husband Philip Schneider. In the February 14 Instagram post, one toddler sat on the beach in a white hat looking at the ocean, wearing a pink strawberry-covered swimsuit. To the right sat another toddler, staring out at the water in a white hat and blue swimsuit. In the sand was written “AYA” and “OHM,” the little ones’ names.

“I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first,” the Freedom Writers star, 49, captioned the pic. “Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine’s Day,” she wrote, adding heart themed emojis. She then hilarious added, “P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?” alongside a laughing emoji.

In the comments thread, many of Hilary’s 1.6 million fans were thrilled. “Cuteness overload!!! thank you for sharing the names of your precious twin angels with us. Happy Valentine’s Day,” gushed a fan. A second remarked, “They are that big already?? precious!!!”

A third expressed gratitude for the Valentine’s Day revelation. “This was such a great Valentine’s Day gift thank you Hilary for finally sharing the names of your beautiful twins with us.”

Hilary announced the births of her twins in a tender Instagram post in April of 2023, without disclosing the exact date. Alongside a gorgeous portrait holding her children while looking out at a sunset, she shared the happy news. “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” she captioned the April 9 post. “Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

A source told HollywoodLife in October of 2022, amid news of her pregnancy, that she was “excited” to become a mom. She was “on cloud nine and couldn’t be more excited to be pregnant,” the insider divulged at the time.