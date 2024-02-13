Usher Married: Singer Weds Longtime Love Jenn Goicoechea in Las Vegas With His Mom by His Side

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show wasn’t the only memorable thing that happened in Las Vegas this weekend! The singer, 45, reportedly got married to his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, 40, while in Sin City, according to PEOPLE. Sources close to the R&B performer told the outlet that he and Jenn got hitched just days before he took the stage at Super Bowl LVIII. In fact, Usher’s mom, Jonnetta Patton, was the witness at the special occasion, the outlet reported.

Usher and Jenn got married three days before the big game at Allegiant Stadium. They reportedly obtained the marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, according to the outlet. After rocking the halftime show, the singer and his now-wife had reportedly stepped out in Las Vegas and he was seen wearing a gold band on his left ring finger.

Months before the big game, Usher had gushed about his love in an interview with People in November 2023. “I have an amazing partner, a support system,” he said. “I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She’s my best friend and I love her.”

While Usher has yet to publicly confirm his marriage, fans were in awe of his halftime performance during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. Fresh off the release of his new album Coming Home, his performance was hit with tons of his classic songs, like “Yeah”, “Confessions”, “My Boo”, and many more. He was joined by classic collaborators, including Alicia Keys, Lil John, and Ludacris.

After the halftime show, Usher received tons of praise from fans and stars, including major celebrities like Justin Bieber, whom the “U Got It Bad” was almost like a mentor for. Justin was in the stadium for the performance with his wife Hailey Bieber, but he didn’t take the stage. The “Peaches” singer shared an emotional tribute to Usher, praising him. “LOVE YOU MY BROTHER. NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO. LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART,” he wrote. “BROUGHT THE ‘A’ TO THE WORLD, ONLY YOU BABYYYYYY.”