Blake Lively Slays Sexy Giraffe Print Mini Skirt & Matching Jacket at NYFW: Photos

Blake Lively, 36, looked incredible when she attended the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2024 show at New York Fashion Week. The actress wore a brown and white giraffe print long-sleeved jacket over a brown top and a matching giraffe print mini skirt. She also topped off her look with matching brown heeled boots and had her long, wavy hair down as she showed off sparkly dangling earrings.

Blake confidently posed for eye-catching photos at the event as she held a brown purse. At one point, she was also joined by her half-sister Robyn Lively, who also looked gorgeous in a fitted black dress. The siblings posed for a smiling photo together and were among the best dressed at the show.

In addition to Blake and Robyn, other celebrities that attended the show include Katie Holmes, Nina Dobrev, Brie Larson, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabrielle Union, and Rachel Brosnahan. They were all dressed to impress as they embraced the Michael Kors fashion choices on display.

Blake’s appearance at the NYFW event comes just two days after she made headlines for attending the 2024 Super Bowl with Taylor Swift. The BFFs cheered on Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She wore a red Adidas tracksuit and a white crop top as her long hair was down and crimped. She also accessorized with gold jewelry.

While she was having a great time at the game, Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds shared a hilarious post that included a photo of him standing in front of a TV that had a still from the trailer of his new film Deadpool 3 on it. “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” he wrote in the caption.

Blake didn’t hesitate to respond with another hilarious post that included a photo of her standing in the same spot that Ryan was standing in with the same still on the TV screen. “Honey I’m home,” she wrote in the caption.