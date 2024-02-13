Billy Ray Cyrus Poses With Wife Firerose & Miley’s Godmother Dolly Parton in Sweet New Photo

One country icon to another! In a sweet new pic, “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, posed with Miley Cyrus‘ godmother Dolly Parton. Billy Ray looked thoughtful in a black top, jeans, and fedora for the snapshot, and Dolly, 78, rocked an appropriately vibrant hot pink pantsuit with floral details. On Billy Ray’s other arm stood his wife of four months, Firerose, 34. “1000 words,” the dad of six captioned the post on Tuesday, February 13.

In the comments thread of Billy Ray and Firerose’s joint post, fans shared their thoughts on the pic. “What an incredible photograph of 3 wonderful people!! Thanks for sharing…..they do say a picture is worth 1000 words, but this is so much more beyond that,” gushed a fan. Another wrote, “Dolly is always stunning!”

“So much love and respect in this portrait. It’s perfect,” remarked a third, while a fourth enthused, “You guys look stunning absolutely icons.”

The photo come after Billy Ray’s daughter (and Dolly’s beloved goddaughter) Miley seemingly snubbed her dad during the Grammy Awards on February 5. As the 33-year-old “Flowers” singer accepted the award for Record of the Year, she acknowledged her mom Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus, boyfriend Maxx Morando, and her team of stylists — but failed to even hint at her famous dad.

“Everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael, and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look,” she said as she stunned in a sparkling chocolate brown gown, clutching her coveted award. “Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love,” she continued, observing the audience and the people behind her. “Thank you all so much.”

She later took to Instagram to again thank several people — and again, neglected to include Billy Ray. Dolly, however, was among the names she paid tribute to. “To my mommy @tishcyruspurcell I love you more than anything in the entire universe, my family, @brandicyrus thank you for being there like always, my godmother @dollyparton – I felt your fairy dust everywhere (I put a little extra in my hair , could you tell?!)” she wrote alongside pics onstage in a sparkling black halter jumpsuit.