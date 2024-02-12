Matt Damon’s Wife Luciana Barroso Rocks Leather Mini Skirt & Sweetly Holds Hands With Him at NYFW: Photos

Matt Damon, 53, and his wife, Luciana Barroso, 47, took date night to a new level on February 12! The lovebirds attended the Naeem Khan show amid New York Fashion Week and looked as chic as ever in their ensembles. Luciana, for her part, rocked a leather mini-skirt complete with black sheer tights and leather boots. She also added a black blouse, a grey wool coat, and black sunglasses to tie the look together.

The 47-year-old made sure to keep Matt close and sweetly held his hand as they exited the fashion show in New York City. Matt looked dapper in a black button-up shirt, leather jacket, and faded black trousers. The Hollywood heartthrob twinned with his wife and added black sunglasses to his ensemble along with black leather dress shoes. Other A-listers at the show included Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough, per the New York Post.

While at Naeem’s show that day, Matt explained to the aforementioned tabloid why the designer is special to him and Luciana. “We renewed our vows 10 years ago, and Naeem came and he made a dress for her,” he said just two days ahead of Valentine’s Day. And although the Oscar-winner is not as passionate about fashion as much as his wife is, he did note that she helps him with his style. “Whenever I need help, she’s my go-to,” Matt gushed. The two have been married since 2005 and share four kids, including her child from a separate relationship.

Their outing at NYFW also comes just one day after Matt starred in a Super Bowl commercial alongside his bestie, Ben Affleck. The duo appeared in a Dunkin’ Donuts ad alongside Jennifer Lopez and Tom Brady on February 11 and went viral online. In the clip, the 51-year-old put in his best efforts to appear on J.Lo’s next album, only to get rejected by his wife. Meanwhile, the songstress allowed Tom to stay in the studio with her.

Matt opened up about the experience during his conversation with the NY Post. “Ben and I just spent the whole day laughing while we shot that thing. It was really fun,” he told the outlet. “We got through it pretty quickly. We had to be sort of serious because we only had Tom for a certain amount of time, so we had to get Brady in and out.” Matt even made a joke about the bright-orange Dunkin’ outfits that they wore in the ad. “It’s a little loud,” he admitted.