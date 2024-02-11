 Reba McEntire Performs the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII: Watch – Hollywood Life

Reba McEntire Belts Out Incredible Rendition of National Anthem While Wearing Shimmery Blazer at Super Bowl: Watch

The country singer impressed the enthusiastic crowd with her incredible vocals moment before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers went head to head in the big game.

February 11, 2024 6:40PM EST
Reba McEntire
Image Credit: Getty Images

Reba McEntire, 68, wowed the crowd at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, NV when she performed an amazing rendition of the National Anthem. The country singer started off the afternoon strong as she passionately belted out the emotional lyrics while wearing a shimmery gold/silver blazer over a black top, a belt with a large gold belt buckle in the front, black sparkly patterned pants, and black boots. During the memorable moment, players of both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers took in the special song and final minutes before they went head to head in the NFL’s biggest game of the year.

In addition to Reba making a lasting impression at the game, Post Malone sang “America the Beautiful” for the Allegiant Stadium crowd and viewers at home. It was equally well received and showed off the talented rapper and singer’s epic vocals.

Reba’s participation at this year’s Super Bowl comes as no surprise considering the legend she is in the music industry. She is a Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member who has more than 50 award wins, including honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY Awards and GMA Dove Awards.

Before she wowed at the Super Bowl, Reba made headlines for joking about Taylor Swift and Chiefs player Travis Kelce, who have been dating since August 2023. The Reba star admitted she’s a bit jealous of the singer because she’s romantically involved with her “crush.”

Reba McEntire
Reba singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. (Getty Images)

“Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” Reba told TODAY on October 11, 2023. “Now, I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her.” She added that she “was so devastated” when she found out the two were an item and even hilariously called the athlete her “boyfriend that cheated on [her].” 

“We were watching him play because I love the Chiefs, and I love [quarterback] Patrick [Mahomes], and I’d say, ‘Oh, he’s so cute. Oh, he’s so cute,’” Reba also revealed, referring to her and her actual boyfriend Rex Linn watching the games.

