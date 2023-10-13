Reba McEntire Jokes She’s ‘So Mad’ at Taylor Swift for Dating Her Longtime ‘Crush’ Travis Kelce

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock, Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has garnered a whole fandom — except for Reba McEntire! The 68-year-old country music singer revealed that she’s a bit jealous of Taylor, 33, because she is dating her “crush,” Travis, 34.

“Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” Reba told TODAY on October 11. “Now, I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her.” Reba added that she “was so devastated” when she found out the two were an item and even called the athlete her “boyfriend that cheated on [her].”

As for how the Queen of Country’s actual boyfriend, Rex Linn, feels about her little crush on Travis, Reba noted that he isn’t bothered by it at all. “Isn’t that sad?” she jokingly added.

Rex, 66, and Reba watch Kansas City Chiefs games together at home, and the “Can’t Even Get the Blues” artist hasn’t held back in gushing over the tight end’s appearance.

“We were watching him play because I love the Chiefs, and I love [quarterback] Patrick [Mahomes], and I’d say, ‘Oh, he’s so cute. Oh, he’s so cute,’” Reba revealed. Once the romance rumors about the athlete and the pop singer surfaced, Reba’s beau teased her, “‘Your boyfriend’s got another girlfriend.’”

Despite Reba’s minor NFL heartache, she and Rex have been going strong since they started dating in 2020. They first met in 1991 but didn’t fall for each other until about 30 years later.

As for Taylor and Travis — or “Tayvis” as fans are shipping them — the rumored couple have been the biggest topic in the sports world and entertainment community. In July, the Chiefs player revealed that he tried to give the “I Can See You” singer his phone number on a friendship bracelet during one of her Eras Tour shows. However, she wasn’t able to meet him backstage.

Some time thereafter, though, they apparently reconnected, and Taylor started coming out to Travis’ football games in late September. So far, the Grammy-decorated songstress has attended three games. Her most recent appearance at Arrowhead Stadium was on October 12 at the Chiefs vs. Broncos game.

One day prior, Taylor was a busy bee because her Eras Tour movie premiered at The Grove in Los Angeles, where the Pennsylvania native greeted fans on the red carpet while wearing a unique blue gown. The only one missing from action was her rumored boyfriend.