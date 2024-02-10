 Brittany Mahomes Gushes Over Patrick Being ‘Supportive’ – Hollywood Life

Brittany Mahomes Gushes Patrick Is the ‘Most Supportive’ Husband After She Makes Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Debut

The beauty reposted her eye-catching photo from the magazine and called the experience 'amazing.'

February 10, 2024 2:56PM EST
Brittany Mahomes and husband/American football quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League Patrick Mahomes arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Quarterback' Season 1 held at the Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Quarterback' Season 1, Netflix Tudum Theater, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 11 Jul 2023
MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs poses with his wife, Brittney Mahomes, their children, Sterling, 1, and Bronze, 11 weeks old, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023. Mahomes visited the Disneyland Resort during the Disney100 Celebration less than 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort) MVP Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl LVII Win with First Family Visit to Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, CA, USA - 13 Feb 2023
NFL superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are spotted at Carbone Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Brittany Matthews,Patrick Mahomes Ref: SPL5308509 070522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Brittany Mahomes, 28, gushed over her Kansas City Chiefs husband Patrick Mahomes, 28, and his support after posing for her Sports Illustrated debut. The doting wife took to her Instagram story to repost the gorgeous photo of her in a red swimsuit and added multiple captions that expressed gratitude for the many people that helped her along the way.

“To the SI team that made this experience nothing short of amazing,” she wrote while also adding and tagging various names with personal messages attached. “@patrickmahomes for being the most amazing supportive husband,” one of the messages read.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany posing on the football field at one of Patrick’s recent games. (Getty Images)

Brittany’s latest story post comes after she made headlines for clapping back at haters who criticized her Sports Illustrated photoshoot. “I’m here to tell you, people will dislike you, people will love you,” she wrote alongside one of the pictures from her shoot this week. “Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU.” Brittany added star emojis to conclude her inspiring message.

In addition to calling out the haters, Brittany did an interview with Sports Illustrated to go along with her photoshoot.  “I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” she said of the opportunity to pose for the popular magazine. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team. I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Brittany, who’s been cheering on her husband along with Taylor Swift, who’s dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce, throughout this NFL season, stepped into the spotlight when Patrick’s football career catapulted despite being a successful soccer player on her own time. The lovebirds were high school sweethearts and married in 2022. They’ve welcomed two children, including daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 1, and haven’t been shy about sharing their love with the world both on the field and off.

