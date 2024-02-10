Brittany Mahomes Gushes Patrick Is the ‘Most Supportive’ Husband After She Makes Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Debut

Brittany Mahomes, 28, gushed over her Kansas City Chiefs husband Patrick Mahomes, 28, and his support after posing for her Sports Illustrated debut. The doting wife took to her Instagram story to repost the gorgeous photo of her in a red swimsuit and added multiple captions that expressed gratitude for the many people that helped her along the way.

“To the SI team that made this experience nothing short of amazing,” she wrote while also adding and tagging various names with personal messages attached. “@patrickmahomes for being the most amazing supportive husband,” one of the messages read.

Brittany’s latest story post comes after she made headlines for clapping back at haters who criticized her Sports Illustrated photoshoot. “I’m here to tell you, people will dislike you, people will love you,” she wrote alongside one of the pictures from her shoot this week. “Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU.” Brittany added star emojis to conclude her inspiring message.

In addition to calling out the haters, Brittany did an interview with Sports Illustrated to go along with her photoshoot. “I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” she said of the opportunity to pose for the popular magazine. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team. I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Brittany, who’s been cheering on her husband along with Taylor Swift, who’s dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce, throughout this NFL season, stepped into the spotlight when Patrick’s football career catapulted despite being a successful soccer player on her own time. The lovebirds were high school sweethearts and married in 2022. They’ve welcomed two children, including daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 1, and haven’t been shy about sharing their love with the world both on the field and off.