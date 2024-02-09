Brittany Mahomes Claps Back at Haters After Making ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Debut

Brittany Mahomes never backs down from her haters. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made her debut in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which comes out in May, and proudly posted the photoshoot — where she wore a sexy red swimsuit — to her Instagram on Thursday, February 8. But after online trolls attacked Brittany for her shoot, the 28-year-old shared a message on her Instagram Story to defend herself and put her haters in their place.

“I’m here to tell you, people will dislike you, people will love you,” she wrote alongside one of the pictures from her shoot. “Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU.” Brittany added star emojis to conclude her inspiring message.

Brittany also did an interview with Sports Illustrated for their swimsuit issue and gushed over being named a 2024 rookie. “I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” she said. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team. I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief,” Brittany continued. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

The mom-of-two, who is no stranger to public criticism, also had an inspiring message about never changing for anyone else in the interview. “Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” Brittany said. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”

Brittany was announced as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model just days before the Chiefs play in the 2024 Super Bowl. Brittany will surely be cheering on her husband at the game in Las Vegas on February 11. And there’s a good chance she’ll be sitting with Taylor Swift! Brittany and Taylor have grown close since Taylor started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last year.