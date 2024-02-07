 Prince William Hangs With Tom Cruise at Charity Event: Photos – Hollywood Life

Prince William Hangs With Tom Cruise as He Assumes Royal Duties Amid Kate Middleton & King Charles' Health Issues

The Prince of Wales seemed to have a great time as he met with the 'Top Gun' actor at the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner.

February 7, 2024
Image Credit: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince  William got to spend some time with Hollywood royalty as he returned to his royal duties on Wednesday, February 7. The Prince of Wales, 41, smiled as he greeted Tom Cruise, 61, at a charity event. William was making an appearance at the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner, where they were fundraising for the London Air Ambulance.

Both men wore black tuxedos, and they looked like they were truly enjoying one another’s company. In addition to posing for a photo-op together, the two were also caught in a candid moment with huge smiles on, and they appeared to be laughing. Kensington Palace also shared the photo of Tom and William together. “Fancy seeing you here,” they wrote on X.

Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Besides Tom, William also greeted crew members and former patients of the charity at the London hotel, where the gala was held. The organization is aiming to raise $19 million by the fall, according to People

This isn’t the first time that William has met the Risky Business star. The Prince of Wales is a big Top Gun fan, and when the sequel Maverick was released, Tom reportedly hosted a private screening for him, Kate Middleton, and a few friends. “The rest of the cinema was shut to ensure privacy and William, Kate and a few other members of the royal family — plus a couple of very trusted friends — were the first to see it,” an insider told The Sun“Tom welcomed them and said he hoped they’d enjoy watching it as much as he’d enjoyed making it, and left them to it.”

William’s appearance at the charity outing also comes while his wife and father, King Charles, recover while facing health issues. Kate has been recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. The Prince of Wales took some time away from public appearances to be with his wife while she recovers. She’s not expected to return to her public duties until after Easter. Charles was also diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.

