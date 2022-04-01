News

Tom Cruise Hosts Kate Middleton & Prince William For Special Screening Of ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

The actor invited both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a private showing of the upcoming action sequel!

Who better to see Top Gun with than Maverick himself? That’s just what Prince William and Kate Middleton got when they received a special screening of the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise. William, 39, and Kate, 40, were among the first people to see the movie at a private London screening, held by Tom, 59, according to a report from The Sun. The Mission: Impossible star hosted the screening, because he found out that the Duke of Cambridge is a huge fan of the original 1986 flick.

Tom set up the special screening after learning that the Duke of Cambridge is a fan. (John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

The prince and Kate had their special screening at an IMAX theater in Leicester Square in London, and they were reportedly accompanied by Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice as well as Sophie Wessex. “The rest of the cinema was shut to ensure privacy and William, Kate and a few other members of the royal family — plus a couple of very trusted friends — were the first to see it,” a source revealed to The Sun.

Tom was excited for the pair to to see the movie, and hear what they thought. “Tom made the offer after learning William is a fan. They happily accepted. Let’s face it, guests don’t get much more A-list!” the source said. “Tom welcomed them and said he hoped they’d enjoy watching it as much as he’d enjoyed making it, and left them to it.”

William’s background in the Royal Air Force made it a surefire hit for him, especially with him being a fan of the original. “Apparently, it was met with royal approval — not least because William has been a military pilot himself so it’s pretty close to his heart,” the source said.

William and Kate were both very happy with the latest ‘Top Gun’ movie. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Over 30 years since the original film came out, Top Gun is one of the most highly anticipated sequels of the summer! Besides Tom donning his flight suit as Maverick once again, the movie also boasts the return of Val Kilmer as the Iceman, as well as newcomers to the franchise including Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, and many more. Val admitted that he was touched to work on the movie again in an April 2021 Good Morning America interview. “I really was surprised. And Tom was wearing his jacket, his original jacket from the first movie, it was just very moving,” he said.

 

 