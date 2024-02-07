 Hayden Panettiere Gives Rare Glimpse of Daughter Kaya’s Life in Europe – Hollywood Life

Hayden Panettiere Shares Rare Update on Daughter Kaya Living in Europe With Her Ex

The 'Scream VI' actress praised her daughter, Kaya, for being 'a genius' in a new interview while revealing that the 9-year-old knows five languages.

February 7, 2024 5:02PM EST
Hayden Panettiere
Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere is always there for her daughter, Kaya. The Scream VI actress, 34, praised her 9-year-old child for being able to speak five languages while she lives with her father, Wladamir Klitschko, in Europe.

“English, Russian, Ukrainian, German, and she’s now getting on with her French … she’s a genius!” Hayden gushed during an interview with PEOPLE, which was published on Wednesday, February 7. “I think language is one thing we do poorly in the U.S. By the time we start teaching them languages, their brain is already too formed. But when they’re babies and young, they’re like a sponge. You can teach them anything.”

Although Kaya doesn’t realize how big of a deal it is now, Hayden noted that she keeps “telling her she will [appreciate it]” in the future.

Hayden Panettiere
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

About six years ago, Hayden and her ex agreed that it was best for Kaya to live full-time with Wladamir in Europe. At the time, the Ice Princess star was struggling with drug addiction and alcoholism, for which she sought treatment by going to rehab. During a 2018 Red Table Talk interview, Hayden revealed she didn’t realize at the time that Kaya would be in Europe permanently.

“She was almost 3, and it wasn’t fully my decision,”she explained. “In fact, I didn’t even know it was happening until she was already over there. … I was gonna go work on myself, and I was gonna get better. And when I got better that things could change and she could come to me, and I could have my time with her. But that didn’t happen.”

Hayden has gradually opened up about her personal life in recent months. Less than a year after she discussed her past opioid addiction, Hayden’s younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, died in February 2023 from aortic valve complications, which resulted from an enlarged heart. He was 28 years old.

One month after Jansen’s untimely death, Hayden had to embark on the Scream VI press tour. During her Good Morning America appearance in March 2023, co-host Michael Strahan offered her his condolences, to which she responded, “He’s right here with me,” while fighting back tears.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

