Teri Hatcher & Look-Alike Daughter Emerson Tenney Match in Purple Outfits During Berlin Fashion Week

Teri Hatcher, 59, and her daughter Emerson Tenney, 26, turned heads at the Marc Cain show during Berlin Fashion Week in Germany. The actress and her only child wore matching purple outfits as they sat front row at the event and also posed for memorable photos on the carpet.

Teri’s outfit included a long shimmery purple dress with fishnet sleeves and featured bottom sleeves. She had her hair down and paired the look with black strappy heels. Emerson wore a purple jacket with gold buttons and a matching knee-length skirt. She had some of her curly hair pulled back with the rest down and paired her look with black boots as she held a black purse.

Just days before the Marc Cain show, Teri and Emerson were seen on the streets of Berlin in other sleek looks. Teri’s outfit included a monochromatic green suit with a matching trench over top and heels, while Emerson wore a plaid skirt and jacket with black boots.

This isn’t the first time Teri and Emerson made headlines for their fashionable looks. Back in Novemeber 2022, the mother and daughter duo showed up to The Mon Cheri Barbara Day Gala in Munich, Germany. They posed on the carpet in gorgeous dresses. Teri’s was a strapless lilac choice with a floral design while Emerson’s was a light gray strapless choice with a feathered bottom section.

Teri and Emerson’s various outings together seem to prove they have a close bond. The Desperate Housewives star and Emerson’s father, Jon Tenney, split just before the premiere of her hit show back in 2003, which the actress talked about in a previous interview. “It wasn’t so much that my marriage changed: I was aware of things I was settling for and thought what was there was enough. Ten years later, it just wasn’t,” she explained, also addressing how the split affected their only child.

“I never wanted Emerson to have parents in different households, and I’ll always feel guilty forever that she has to go back and forth,” she continued. “But her dad and I work really hard to make it as easy as possible for her, and I genuinely think she’s OK.”