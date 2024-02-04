Selena Gomez Shows Off New Bangs & Rocks Sexy Pantsuit at BFF Nicola Peltz’s ‘Lola’ Premiere

Selena Gomez, 31, turned heads at the premiere of her BFF Nicola Peltz‘s new film Lola on Saturday night. The singer debuted a new hairstyle that included sleek bangs and wore a sexy pantsuit to the event. A black blazer over a white silky corset and black pants was part of the look as well as beige heels.

The beauty had her long hair down and rocked a bright red lipstick as she held a clutch studded purse that matched her corset perfectly. In addition to confidently posing on her own on the carpet, she took the time to pose with Nicole, who also looked amazing in a white sleeveless crop top and matching pants. The duo hugged and shared laughs as they enjoyed their time together.

Before Selena made a lasting impression at the Lola premiere, she made headlines for sharing a cozy photo of herself in bed. She hinted that her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, was near her during the intimate moment in the caption for the post. “Mornings with you,” the caption read. She also tagged him in tiny, barely visible script.

Selena and Benny have been dating since last year. The Only Murders in the Building star confirmed the romance in December 2023 and called the music producer “my absolute everything in my heart,” on social media. She also said he was the “best thing” that’s ever happened to her.

Since confirming the relationship, Selena hasn’t been shy about sharing photos with her beau on random occasions. The lovebirds hung out at a birthday sleepover they held for Nicola in January, and have been seen out and about on both casual outings and professional events. The pair also comment on each other’s Instagram posts from time to time. When Selena shared a makeup-free photo of herself sitting outside of a cabin last week, Benny didn’t hesitate to leave heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.