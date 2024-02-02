 Selena Gomez Shares Photo From Bed, Hints at Benny Blanco Romance – Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez Shares Sexy Photo From Bed, Hints at Benny Blanco Romance: ‘Mornings With You’

The singer shared a glowing, romantic pic from bed, and teased who might have taken it.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 2, 2024 8:15PM EST
Selena Gomez
View gallery
Selena Gomez arrive at restaurant l'Avenue. Selena Gomez is seen arriving at the Avenue Restaurant in Paris, France on September 27, 2023, as part of the Paris Fashion Week. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL9944766 270923 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Selena Gomez on the balcony of her hotel in Paris then leaving it Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL9940799 240923 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dathhh / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Selena Gomez arrives at Le Loulou restaurant in Paris with Brooklyn Beckham Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL9945175 270923 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez, 31, hinted at an intimate encounter with Benny Blanco, 35, when she took to Instagram on Friday with a sweet photo, straight from her bed. In the pic, which she shared to Instagram Stories on February 2, she leaned forward in bed, her bare shoulders visible, and pulled a lush furry gray and white blanket around her. Selena’s gorgeous hair fell down around her, and one of her eyes, closed, was visible. In the background, a small table with a lamp and a window could be seen. “Mornings with you,” she captioned the lovely photo in cursive script. Tellingly, she tagged Benny in tiny, barely visible script as well, indicating the possibility that he’d taken the shot.

Fans in the comments thread of a fan account repost couldn’t contain themselves. “Love them together can’t wait for the wedding,” predicted a follower, with another writing, “You guys are so great together! Perfect match.” Still others, thrilled with the romantic seeming glimpse in the new couple’s relationship, simply weighed in with entire rows of heart emojis. Five days prior to the photo, Selena shared gorgeous, makeup-free selfies while relaxing at a cabin in an undisclosed location.

Benny Blanco
Selena confirmed her romance with Benny in December of 2023. (JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Selena and Benny have been linked since December of 2023, when the Only Murders in the Building star confirmed they were dating by liking and commenting on a photo of the duo shared to PopCrave’s Twitter (X) account. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote. Replying to another fan remark, she gushed, “then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

And doubling down with an apparent diss on exes including Justin Bieber, she responded to a fan with, “lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.” In a lengthy retort to yet another comment, she also claimed to be the “happiest” she’s ever been. “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [m]y life at all.”

The duo was previously seen at Nicola Peltz’s surprise sleepover birthday party in January, sweetly wearing matching pajamas with the rest of the guests.

ad