Kelly Clarkson Dazzles in Gorgeous White Gown & Brings Her Son as Her Date to the Grammys

Kelly Clarkson looked beautiful as she walked the red carpet at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4. The “Since U Been Gone” singer, 41, sported a white strapless gown and even brought her son, Remington “Remy” Alexander, 7, as her date! Kelly made sure to accessorize her look and added droplet diamond earrings, diamond bracelets, and a matching white clutch. Meanwhile, her son looked dapper in a red velvet suit and brown boots.

Kelly is only up for one award at the Grammys. She’s nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for her record Chemistry. Kelly is actually the musician with the most nominations in that field, according to Forbes. She’s up against fellow stars like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and Ed Sheeran. If Kelly wins, it will be her fourth time winning that award.

Besides the Grammys, Kelly has certainly been busy lately. Between her new album dropping in June 2023 and now hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer certainly has a lot going on at the moment. Shortly after the Grammys, she’ll perform a pair of concerts in Las Vegas, billed as “An Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson” on February 9 and 10. The only other tour dates that she has announced are for May 10 and 11 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to her website.

Following her divorce and while she films her show, Kelly has moved to New York, and she’s been open about how she’s kept busy in the Big Apple, while also crediting it with her recent weight loss. “Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she told People in a January interview. “We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We’ll go make slime and we go to the museum.”

Besides her Grammys look, Kelly has had a fair share of amazing outfits at recent events and talk show appearances, like her green fringe dress for the Christmas at the Opry special or a slim patterned dress on her show.