Kelly Clarkson Sparkles in Green Fringe Dress & More During ‘Christmas at the Opry’ Special

Image Credit: NBC

Kelly Clarkson is fully embracing the holiday season. After hosting the Christmas at Rockefeller Center special, Kelly is making an appearance during Christmas at the Opry special. The holiday event is airing on December 7 on NBC with Wynonna Judd as the host.

The American Idol alum, 41, joins Wynonna on the Opry stage in Nashville during the special. Kelly looks fabulous in a green fringe dress that sparkles in the light. She tops off her festive look with a bold red lip. While on stage, Kelly sweetly holds Wynonna’s hand.

Kelly has a wardrobe change before her Christmas at the Opry performance. The daytime talk show host steps out in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black dress. The dress’s skirt is made of tulle and elevates Kelly’s elegant look.

The mom-of-two is a huge fan of the holiday season. She has already released two holiday albums, 2021’s When Christmas Comes Around … and 2013’s Wrapped in Red.

She was right in the heart of New York City as she helped light the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree during the Christmas at Rockefeller Center special. Kelly kept warm in a fur-lined white coat and felt right at home in the Big Apple.

Kelly pulled double duty as host and performer. She kicked off the special with a performance of her hit holiday song “Underneath the Tree” and later sang “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.” Kelly was joined by several amazing artists, including Cher, Keke Palmer, Chloe Bailey, Barry Manilow, and more.

This year marks Kelly’s first Christmas in New York since her big move across the country in the wake of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The “Stronger” singer relocated to the Big Apple with her two kids, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7, earlier this year. The former Voice coach now hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show in New York City after previously taping the show in California.