Kelly Clarkson Looks Gorgeous in White Winter Coat During ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Special

Image Credit: Scott Gries/NBC

Leave it to Kelly Clarkson to bring all the holiday cheer. The daytime talk show host, 41, dazzled during the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, which aired live on NBC and Peacock on November 29. Kelly looked fabulous in a fur-lined white coat as she hosted and performed during the beloved annual event.

Her hair was pulled up in a messy top knot, and she rocked a bold red lip. Kelly started off the special with a festive performance of “Underneath the Tree.” She then welcomed everyone to the “most spectacular party of the season.” Kelly added, “Nothing gets any bigger than this.” She later performed “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.”

“I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree,” Kelly said in a statement ahead of the special.

The 2023 edition of the tree lighting marks the 20th anniversary of Kelly’s first Christmas in Rockefeller Center performance. She’s returned several times over the years to help ring in the Christmas season and performed songs from her hit holiday albums.

Kelly was joined by TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin. They were on hand for the epic tree lighting. The annual holiday special celebrated the lighting 80-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from Vestal, New York. The tree is adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a three-dimensional Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals.

The American Idol alum wasn’t the only performer during the Christmas in Rockefeller Center. Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, Cher, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, Manuel Turizo, and more also wowed with festive performances.

Cher performed solo and was also joined by Darlene for a special song. The Radio City Rockettes returned to Rockefeller Center for a special holiday performance.