Cher Dazzles in Silver Top & Bedazzled Jeans During Magical ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Special

Image Credit: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Cher took over the Big Apple with holiday performances during the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, which aired November 29 on NBC and Peacock. The 77-year-old looked fabulous in a metallic top, matching coat, and studded jeans as she embraced the chilly New York City weather. She also wore long silver earrings to cap off her winter look.

Cher took the stage at 30 Rock and performed her new holiday tune “DJ Play a Christmas Song.” She was joined by dancers decked out in short sequin mini dresses.

Cher was one of several stars who took the stage during the tree-lighting ceremony for special performances. Kelly Clarkson hosted and performed during the special. Chloe Bailey, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Barry Manilow, Keke Palmer, and more performed as well. The Radio City Rockettes also dazzled viewers with a holiday-themed routine.

The music icon released her first-ever holiday album, Christmas, back in October 2023. “I had no intention of doing a Christmas album,” Cher told Billboard. “But [Warner Records] said, ‘Why don’t you do a Christmas album, Cher?’ And I said if I can do my version I’ll do it, and they were very pleasant.”

She added, “They’re not ‘Christmas Christmas’ songs, OK, they’re just great songs. And I never say that because I almost never like what I do. But I mean people love it and I’m happy. I’m so particular, but I love the songs and everyone who hears them loves them.”

Christmas marks Cher’s first studio album featuring original material in a decade. The 13-song album includes 4 original songs and her interpretations of holiday classics like “Santa Baby” and more. She teamed up with the great Stevie Wonder for a duet of “What Christmas Means to Me.”

The “Believe” singer recently performed during the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Cher sang a terrific rendition of her holiday hit “DJ Play a Christmas Song” in front of the iconic Macy’s in Herald Square. She looked fierce in a white shirt, black tie, and bedazzled black pants.