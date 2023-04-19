Savannah Guthrie’s Husband: Her Marriage To Michael Feldman & Ex Mark Orchard Explored

Savannah Guthrie is a host on Today.

She is currently married to Michael Feldman.

She was previously married to Mark Orchard.

Savannah has continued revealing tidbits about her life on Today.

Savannah Guthrie, 51, delights viewers when she appears alongside other hosts on NBC’s Today on weekday mornings. The warm journalist often shares various details about her life, depending on the topics she covers on the news show, and sometimes opens up about her marriage to Michael Feldman, 54. The lovebirds have been married since 2014 and share two children together.

Find out more about Savannah’s marriage to Michael as well as her first marriage to Mark Orchard below.

Michael Feldman

Michael, a former Democratic political aide, is Savannah’s second husband. The couple met at Michael’s 40th birthday party in 2008, when she was working as a White House consultant, but they didn’t start dating until the next year. “I met a man named Mike Feldman at a party, a political consultant who made me laugh,” Savannah later wrote in Guideposts magazine. “We fell in love.”

After the two dated for a few years, they got engaged in 2013, and Savannah actually admitted they broke up temporarily on the same day they got engaged. It happened during a vacation in Turks and Caicos and she explained that she was ready to let go of the relationship because she felt it needed to move forward.

“It got to the point where no one thought we were ever going to get married — including us, especially including me,” she said on Today in 2019. “We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we’re either going to have to decide to get married or we’re just going to have to love each other but let each other go.”

She added that one morning on the trip, she told him he needed to make a decision about marriage or they would need to end things. “I was like, ‘Sweetie, I love you so much, but if we can’t decide, then I think we’ve decided,’ ” she explained. Michael then convinced her to spend the day with him because unknowing to her, he had already purchased an engagement ring and had planned to propose later that night. “That night, the sun was going down, and he was like, ‘Let’s open that champagne they sent us,’ ” she said. He went on to propose and she though about it “for about .2 seconds” before saying “yes.”

Savannah and Michael married in March 2014 and welcomed their first child, daughter Vale that same year, and then their second child, son Charles, in 2016. The doting mom talked to People about becoming a parent later in life and how much joy it brought her. “We thought maybe it was too late and we’d lost our chance,” she told the outlet. “When we found out we were pregnant, I don’t think there were two happier people on this planet.”

As Savannah and Michael continue to raise their kids, she has been working hard with her journalism career on Today, where she started in 2012, and he has moved from politics to business consulting. Michael is a founding partner and the North American co-chairman of FGS Global, an international communications, consulting and advocacy firm.

Mark Orchard

Before Savannah met Michael and got married, she was married to her first husband, Mark. Mark worked as a BBC journalist and they reportedly met when they were both covering the Michael Jackson trial in 2005. They started dating and went on to get married later that year in Dec. Their marriage lasted four years before they called it quits and their divorce was finalized in Jan. 2009. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Savannah said that they had been living apart in Washington D.C. since Aug. 2008. Not much else is known about their marriage since they kept their personal lives as private as possible and Savannah hadn’t yet started her breakthrough gig as a co-anchor on Today.