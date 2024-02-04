 Halle Bailey at Grammys 2024: Red Carpet Dress Photos – Hollywood Life

Halle Bailey Shimmers in Nude Sheer Dress at the 2024 Grammy Awards: Red Carpet Photos

The Chloe x Halle singer selected a stunning see-through ensemble for this year's awards show.

February 4, 2024 8:30PM EST
Halle Bailey at the 2024 Grammys
Image Credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

This little mermaid has got everything! Halle Bailey arrived at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards wearing a sheer, nude-colored ensemble, which shimmered as she posed for pictures at the Sunday, February 4 event.

Halle’s dress also featured a deep V-neck and countless sequins, and she paired the look with a long diamond necklace. As for her hair, the singer-songwriter wore her shiny black waves down in a long, sleek style. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, fellow music artist DDG.

Earlier this week, Halle made her first red carpet appearance alongside DDG since giving birth to their newborn son, Halo. The Color Purple actress wore a stunning strapless ivory gown for the event and paired the ensemble with a sparkling choker and small hoop earrings.

Halle Bailey at the 2024 Grammy Awards
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Halle’s whole world changed late last year when she and DDG welcomed their child, the Disney princess confirmed shortly after the new year began. Halle’s announcement confirmed the rumors that had been circulating for months that she was hiding her pregnancy toward the end of 2023. Social media users had attacked Halle, accusing her of lying and urging her to go public with her baby bump, but Halle made sure to break the news of her pregnancy on her own terms.

Earlier this month, the Chloe x Halle artist clapped back at an online commenter who claimed she had lied to fans about her baby boy.

Halle Bailey at the 2024 Grammys
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I never lied or even said anything about it honey,” Halle tweeted in response. “Making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went. I’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? And I’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you [sic].”

In her response, Halle was referring to the previous rumor that surfaced online in November 2023, with a separate user saying she had a “pregnancy nose.” At the time, Halle didn’t confirm or deny that she was pregnant, but she shut down the commenter by saying in a video, “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay. … You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

Although she stood her ground on keeping her private life away from the public eye, some are still asking the “Angel” singer why she chose to keep her pregnancy a secret. During a recent Snapchat Q&A with fans, Halle explained that she “just wanted to make sure [she] had a beautiful, private healthy time in [her] journey.”

