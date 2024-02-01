Halle Bailey Reveals the Meaning Behind Her Newborn Son’s Name in New Interview

Halle Bailey, 23, announced the arrival of her son, Halo, on January 6, and just recently revealed the inspiration behind his adorable moniker. Although many might’ve speculated that the Grown-ish alum chose her little one’s name, it was her boyfriend, DDG, 26, who thought of it. “It was actually my boyfriend’s idea,” she shared with PEOPLE on February 1. “He’s the one who came up with his name.”

The 23-year-old explained that the newborn‘s title came about serendipitously. “We just agreed, and we loved it,” she gushed to the mag. “I love the name Halo.” Halle was then asked if the name had a connection to Beyoncé‘s hit song “Halo” from 2008, to which she played coy. “He for sure has a theme song,” the mother-of-one said with a laugh.

Later during the same interview, Halle opened up about her experience with becoming a mother for the first time. “It’s so exciting, this new role for me,” the brunette beauty shared. “I’m obsessed with my baby boy. He’s the sweetest angel in the world.” Halle also emphasized that her recent partnership with CORE Hydration comes amid her breastfeeding journey. “I am breastfeeding, and it takes a lot out of you. You have to drink so much water,” she explained to the outlet. “So the fact that CORE Hydration has electrolytes and everything else, and the pH balance is really good, it’s what I actually need for myself.”

By the end of the interview, The Color Purple actress confessed that her latest chapter is a “dream” come to life. “It’s really helping me as I go into this new journey, because I’ve never done this before,” Halle revealed. “I’m discovering so many different things about myself. It’s like a dream come true.” The latest interview on her entrance into motherhood comes nearly one month after she announced Halo’s birth.

Halle took to Instagram on January 6 to share the first photo of her son and an adorable caption. “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you,” she penned in the caption of the post.

A few weeks later, she took to Snapchat to reveal why she chose to hide her entire pregnancy. “I just wanted to make sure I had a beautiful, private healthy time in my journey,” Halle told her fans. “I really, really appreciate people like you who are so kind and understanding, especially of me wanting to wait to share something this sacred and beautiful,” she also said during the live video.