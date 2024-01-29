Halle Bailey Defends Decision to Hide Her Pregnancy: ‘I Never Lied’

Halle Bailey defended her secret pregnancy following the birth of her son, Halo. The Little Mermaid actress, 23, responded to a Twitter user who claimed that Halle “lied” and “gaslit” her fans by not confirming the rumors about her pregnancy until after she welcomed her baby boy at the end of 2023.

“i never lied or even said anything about it honey , making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went,” Halle wrote back on January 28. “i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?”

“And i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you,” Halle added.

Toward the end of 2023, Halle was the subject of pregnancy rumors, but she waited to announce the baby news on her own terms. She even attended multiple public events from September through December 2023 wearing dresses and other outfits that covered her stomach. The only time Halle clapped back at the online comments about her pregnancy was in November, when she responded to someone who accused her of having a “pregnancy nose.”

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay. … You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose,” Halle said in a video in response to the troll. “What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

The Color Purple star confirmed that she and boyfriend DDG welcomed a son named Halo on January 6. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Halle wrote alongside a photo of her newborn son’s hand. “welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you.”

In a recent Snapchat Q&A, Halle explained why she hid her entire pregnancy from the public. “I just wanted to make sure I had a beautiful, private healthy time in my journey,” Halle said. She also admitted that she was a “little bit” stressed by the media attention amid her pregnancy. “Honestly I stayed off of all social media. I really tried to just to keep myself sane and OK,” she said.